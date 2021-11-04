Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £175 by Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £175 ($228.64) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £166.54 ($217.58).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at £128.75 ($168.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of £138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £117 ($152.86) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market cap of £22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.50.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.