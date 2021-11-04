Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 122.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.