Morgan Stanley Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $222.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.27.

Shares of TROW opened at $219.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $130.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

