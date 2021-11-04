VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti started coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

VSEC opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.57.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VSE by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VSE by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

