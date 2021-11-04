Truist Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $140.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Shares of ZG opened at $65.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

