KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Head to Head Contrast

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.8% of Sesen Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KemPharm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sesen Bio and KemPharm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 KemPharm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sesen Bio presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 329.69%. KemPharm has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than KemPharm.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sesen Bio and KemPharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio $11.24 million 22.32 -$22.40 million ($0.15) -8.53 KemPharm $13.29 million 25.26 -$12.76 million ($3.00) -3.18

KemPharm has higher revenue and earnings than Sesen Bio. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KemPharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and KemPharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A -1,209.92% -60.26% KemPharm -42.12% 22.87% 7.83%

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.