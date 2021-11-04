Reviewing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo 10.57% -23.47% -11.85% MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48%

16.3% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mogo and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80 MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mogo presently has a consensus target price of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 78.74%. MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.06%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Mogo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mogo and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $33.03 million 13.23 -$10.04 million ($0.30) -20.70 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Mogo has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Volatility & Risk

Mogo has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mogo beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

