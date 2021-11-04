BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Financial Review

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BlackBerry and Zenvia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $893.00 million 7.45 -$1.10 billion $0.08 146.63 Zenvia $83.36 million 5.58 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Zenvia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackBerry and Zenvia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 4 2 0 0 1.33 Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00

BlackBerry currently has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential downside of 16.45%. Zenvia has a consensus price target of $27.65, indicating a potential upside of 144.47%. Given Zenvia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zenvia is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -83.78% -5.33% -2.93% Zenvia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zenvia beats BlackBerry on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

