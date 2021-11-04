ATB Capital Cuts HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$1.50

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.44.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.45. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

