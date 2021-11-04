Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to post $347.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.12 million and the lowest is $346.43 million. Vonage posted sales of $316.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,619 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VG opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

