Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.39.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.