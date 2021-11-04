Scotiabank Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMMC. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.06.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$759.80 million and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.63. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.07.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

