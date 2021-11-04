Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.41 billion and a PE ratio of -591.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.19. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

