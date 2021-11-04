TD Securities Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$22.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.88.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.31 on Monday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

