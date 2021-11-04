Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$29.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

AC stock opened at C$24.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.89. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

