The First Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The First Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.18. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 222.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 97,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

