LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.32.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 113,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.