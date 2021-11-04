Sundial Growers (SNDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. On average, analysts expect Sundial Growers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Several analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sundial Growers stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

