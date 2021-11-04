Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRUS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

