Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CIVB stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

