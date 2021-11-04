William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a buy rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN opened at $673.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.40. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $439.71 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

