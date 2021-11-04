Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.23. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

