Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $171.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected supply chain constraints due to industry-wide silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions. Nevertheless, continued momentum in the Services and robust performance from iPhone, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, given the uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic. It expects supply chain constrains to hurt top-line in a much larger way as compared with fourth-quarter. Iexpects revenues for each product category to grow on a year-over-year basis, except for iPad, which is expected to decline year over year due to supply constraints. Services growth rate is expected to decline sequentially. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.53.

AAPL stock opened at $151.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $112.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,865,659 shares of company stock worth $423,220,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

