Piper Sandler Weighs in on loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

