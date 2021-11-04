Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.14 ($110.76).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €87.03 ($102.39) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93. Daimler has a 1-year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1-year high of €84.10 ($98.94). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €76.48 and a 200-day moving average of €75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.