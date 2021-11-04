Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €73.00 by Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.54 ($81.81).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

