Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 837,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lear by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $179.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.07 and its 200-day moving average is $173.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 52-week low of $122.32 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

