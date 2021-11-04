Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Expands By 26.2%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CJJD stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJJD. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,042 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

