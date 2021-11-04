The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $73.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 123015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $287,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,084.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,242,565 shares of company stock valued at $205,145,361. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

