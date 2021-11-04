The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $73.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 123015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.
In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $287,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,084.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,242,565 shares of company stock valued at $205,145,361. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.42.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.
About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
