Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVI opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

