Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

CULP opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. Culp has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. UBS Group AG raised its position in Culp by 6,924.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Culp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Culp by 32.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

