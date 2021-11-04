Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

DEA stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 316,529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.