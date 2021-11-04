Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $913,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,928 shares of company stock worth $5,874,157. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

