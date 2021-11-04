Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

