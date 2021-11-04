Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Critical Analysis

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Turing and Wipro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67 Wipro 1 4 1 0 2.00

Turing presently has a consensus price target of $31.73, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Wipro has a consensus price target of $6.23, suggesting a potential downside of 31.01%. Given Turing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turing is more favorable than Wipro.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A Wipro 17.33% 21.07% 13.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turing and Wipro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 11.37 $79.28 million N/A N/A Wipro $8.47 billion 5.84 $1.48 billion $0.26 34.73

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Turing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wipro beats Turing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

