Contrasting Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) & PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vtex and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vtex 0 3 3 0 2.50 PTC 0 0 10 0 3.00

Vtex presently has a consensus target price of $31.43, indicating a potential upside of 87.66%. PTC has a consensus target price of $145.90, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Vtex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vtex is more favorable than PTC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vtex and PTC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vtex $98.68 million 31.79 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A PTC $1.46 billion 10.45 $130.70 million $1.85 70.19

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Vtex.

Profitability

This table compares Vtex and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vtex N/A N/A N/A PTC 13.82% 18.25% 7.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Vtex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PTC beats Vtex on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

