First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.35 Million

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report $22.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. First Bank posted sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $89.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.25 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $90.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000.

First Bank stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.95. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.