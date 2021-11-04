Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cfra lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.89.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP opened at C$30.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.34. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.