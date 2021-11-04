The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GT opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

