Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,370,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

