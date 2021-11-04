Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WIX stock opened at $183.98 on Thursday. Wix.com has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.99 and a 200-day moving average of $248.85.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
