AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £100 ($130.65) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,724.62 ($127.05).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,340 ($122.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £144.69 billion and a PE ratio of 44.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,692.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,356.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,444 ($123.39).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

