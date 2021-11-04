FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Community Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.70. First Community has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.91.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Community by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Community by 41.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.