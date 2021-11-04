Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPK. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($26.86) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,881.23 ($24.58).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,560.50 ($20.39) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,685.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,806.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,008.40 ($13.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,941.09 ($25.36).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

