IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s previous close.

IronRidge Resources stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. IronRidge Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.12.

About IronRidge Resources

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

