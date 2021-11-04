IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s previous close.
IronRidge Resources stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. IronRidge Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.12.
About IronRidge Resources
