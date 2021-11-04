FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Increased by Desjardins (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$12.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

