Piper Sandler Weighs in on Professional Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Professional in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Professional currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90. Professional has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Professional during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Professional by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,294 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

