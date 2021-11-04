The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.