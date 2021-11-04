KeyCorp Comments on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $230.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.21. PayPal has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $270.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 496,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,142,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.