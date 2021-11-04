Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to Buy

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 31.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 118,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 115,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 178.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,307 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.